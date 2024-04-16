The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has rejected a complaint lodged by the Indian National Congress (INC) to the Chief Election Officer, Nagaland.

The complaint, dated 15th April 2024, alleged that supporters of the NDPP-BJP alliance were preparing for booth capturing on the polling day, 19th April 2024, in certain assembly constituencies.

The NDPP has demanded that the INC either provide evidence to substantiate its claim or publicly apologize for attempting to defame the NDPP and BJP.

The NDPP also stated that it is a recognized political party that adheres to democratic norms and promotes free and fair elections.



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As the election campaign draws to a close, the NDPP has appealed to the electorates of Nagaland to not be influenced by such unverified allegations.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to protect the rights and privileges of Nagaland's citizens, as per Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

The NDPP also called for elections to be contested based on political ideologies and principles, rather than religious and communal lines.

It expressed concern over the targeting of one of its candidates on religious grounds and condemned acts of religious intolerance.

The NDPP encouraged the electorates to cast their votes conscientiously in the upcoming elections for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

The party also expressed its gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their faith in the NDPP-led PDA Government in the 2023 general elections and endorsed Dr Chumben Murry as the PDA consensus candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.