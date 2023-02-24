The assets of 47 out of the 53 MLAs recontesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections saw a massive spike of 6870 per cent from 0.1 per cent, claimed a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per the report, the assets of the six MLAs also decreased from -1 per cent to -90 per cent.

The report also claimed that the average assets of these 50 MLAs fielded by various parties, including independents in 2018 was around Rs 5.46 crore compared to now it had increased by Rs 1.64 crore to Rs 7.10 crore.

''The average asset growth for these 53 re-contesting MLAs, between the Nagaland Assembly Elections of 2018 and 2023 is Rs 1.64 crore,'' the report claimed.

According to reports, B S Nganlang Phom of NDPP from Tamlu (ST) constituency has declared a maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 15.05 crore i.e from Rs 21.91 Lakhs in 2018 to Rs 15.27 crore in 2023.

On the other hand, the assets of Neiphiu Rio of NDPP from the Northern Angami-II (ST) constituency have increased by Rs 10.53 crores, from Rs 36.41 crore in 2018 to Rs 46.95 crore in 2023.

''Assets of H Tovihoto Ayemi of BJP from Dimapur-I constituency have risen by Rs 7.49 crore, from Rs 1.78 crore in 2018 to Rs 9.27 crore in 2023,'' the report said.

The report further claimed that the five MLAs of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had shown an increase in assets by 43.07 per cent whereas seven MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had a 29.32 per cent surge.

Besides this, the other five MLAs from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) (3), IND (1), and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) (1) had shown a growth of 12.27 per cent, 7.45 per cent, and 7.07 per cent respectively in their assets.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on February 27.

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