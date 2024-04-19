In a significant display of protest, six districts in Nagaland witnessed complete voter abstention during the Lok Sabha elections held on Friday. The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) spearheaded the call for a boycott, demanding a separate state known as Frontier Nagaland. This move, affecting over 4 lakh voters, reflects a longstanding grievance of neglect and marginalization in the region.



The call for abstention came from the ENPO, representing seven tribal bodies in Nagaland, which has been advocating for a separate state since 2010. The districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamatore, and Noklak, constituting the ENPO area, remained devoid of any voter participation, with residents choosing to stay indoors in solidarity with the demand for separate statehood.



The ENPO's assertion of a "public emergency" in these districts underscored their determination to oppose any political campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Despite comprising 20 seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, the ENPO claims that their region has been neglected across various developmental fronts.



As polling hours progressed, reports confirmed zero turnout until 1 pm, highlighting the resolute stance of the populace in these six districts. The absence of voters signals a potent form of protest against perceived systemic injustices and underscores the urgency of addressing regional grievances.



In a significant act of protest and unity, 20 legislators from Eastern Nagaland have also chosen to abstain from voting in the ongoing elections. This has led to an eerily quiet polling scene across the region's six districts.