Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the latter to be a 'great political scientist'.

While interacting with the national media here in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi will win the next election from Pakistan and he will win a good margin. Gandhi should go to his parent country and fight the election, it will be a proud moment for India. Maybe Rahul Gandhi could help in the crisis of the political instability happening in Pakistan...He is a big political scientist and also a chess player."

Earlier on April 23, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the familiarity of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with the people of Wayanad.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma labels Rahul Gandhi as a 'tourist' of Wayanad not MP

During his visit to the region, Sarma asked local residents if Gandhi owned a house there if they had his mobile number, and if they had ever shared a meal with him.

He claimed that none of the locals he interacted with could provide answers to his queries and remained clueless.

"One MP should at least come to his constituency 2-3 days in a month but all the criteria only one can assume that Rahul Gandhi comes for filing nomination and one annual visit which exactly looks like a tourist."

Further CM Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi's activity fits as a good tourist but does not fit into a good MP.

"If He was an MP for Wayanad at least his mobile number would have been known to few people and also have a residence...I told whatever I felt like," he added.