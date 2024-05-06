In response to mounting concerns over the dissemination of doctored, misleading, and derogatory content, the Election Commission (EC) has taken decisive action, issuing a stern directive to political parties. On Monday, the EC mandated that political parties remove any "fake content" within three hours of it coming to their attention.

The communication, spanning four pages, serves as a warning against the employment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to produce deepfakes, which manipulate information to deceive the public. Parties are instructed to abstain from publishing or circulating audio and videos that are patently false, untrue, or misleading.

Notably, the EC's directive extends beyond fabricated content, urging parties to refrain from posting derogatory material targeting women, exploiting children in campaigns, or depicting violence against animals. This move comes amidst recent instances of contentious content surfacing on social media platforms.

One such instance involves a "doctored" video purportedly featuring Home Minister Amit Shah suggesting the abolition of quotas for Dalits, tribals, and OBCs. Additionally, the Congress party has raised objections to a BJP video, alleging its communal undertones.