The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled the list of leaders who will campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Tripura (Schedule-1A) and the bye-elections in the 7-Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The list features prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Other campaigners include Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manik Saha, Rajib Bhattacharjee, Biplab Kumar Deb, Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, Rabindra Raju, Sambit Patra, Pratima Bhoumik and Jishnu Dev Varma.

The list also names Pranajit Singha Roy, Raju Bista, Hema Malini, Agnimira Paul, Rebati Tripura, Manoj Tiwari, Suvendu Adhikari, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratan Lal Nath and Bikash Debbarma.

The general elections in the state are set to occur in two phases with West Tripura polling on April 19 and East Tripura on April 26. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Three Congress leaders joined BJP today, more will join on March 31