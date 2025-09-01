Senior Bodoland Congress leader resigns from party posts, quits INC

Just days ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, senior Congress leader, Garjan Mashahary, from the Bodoland region has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC), citing lack of responsibilities and space in the party’s organisational structure in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

In his resignation letter addressed to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, the leader expressed gratitude towards Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh, former APCC president Bhupen Bora and senior colleagues in the party for their support over the years. “I love Congress. Congress Zindabad! I wish and pray that Rahul Gandhiji becomes the Prime Minister in 2029,” the letter read.



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Recalling his earlier responsibilities, he stated that under Bhupen Bora’s leadership, he had served as Senior Spokesperson, Member of the PAC Committee, Chairman of the BTR Congress Observers Committee, and General Secretary. However, he noted that he has since been relieved of all these posts, leaving him with “no role in the BTR.”

The leader also highlighted his close ties with Congress workers and ticket aspirants in the BTR since 2021, but admitted that he was no longer in a position to provide them meaningful support.

His resignation is being seen as a setback for the Congress in the Bodoland region, where the party has been struggling to regain its foothold against strong NDA allies such as the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP.