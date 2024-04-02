Tseten Tashi Bhutia, the Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee for the Sangha constituency in Sikkim has issued a resounding call to action from his hospital bed at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Despite struggling with poor health, Bhutia's resolve to serve Sikkim and its people remains undeterred.

Bhutia's plea is concerned on the pervasive sense of unease among Sikkim's populace, even under the protective mantle of Article 371 F. "We are protected by law, yet we feel vulnerable," he said, attributing this insecurity to the rampant materialism, greed and corruption entrenched within the state's politics.

Drawing attention to the impending Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Bhutia has urged the citizen to make an informed choice for the future of Sikkim. "We must break free from the shackles of self-serving politics," he said, rallying support for the BJP's agenda of inclusive development and genuine reform.

Reflecting on the disillusionment with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Bhutia echoed the sentiments of countless Sikkimese who yearn for accountable leadership. "The promises of change have been overshadowed by greed and corruption," he said.

Despite his ongoing battle with health issues, Bhutia's decision to heed the call to contest the elections shows his commitment to the welfare of Sikkim and its diverse communities. "I stand ready to serve," he said, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a transparent and accountable administration.

Bhutia's resolve to champion the cause of Sikkim's future generations is underpinned by a deep-seated conviction in the power of collective action. "Together, we can forge a path towards a brighter tomorrow," he said calling for unity in the face of adversity.

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