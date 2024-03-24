Citizen Action Party in Sikkim declared its second list of candidatures for the upcoming Assembly election alongwith the name of one Lok Sabha candidate.

In the second list, names for three Assembly constituencies were announced that includes Tikaram Sharma for Rhenock, Phuri Sherpa for Gnathang Machong and Songmit Lepcha for Lachen-Mangan constituecy.

Meanwhile, Bharat Basnett has been named as Lok Sabha candidate for Citizen Action Party.

Earlier, Citizen Action Party (CAP) declared its first list of candidatures for the upcoming assembly election. In the first phase, 14 number candidates were declared today.

There are 32 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha in Sikkim. CAP will contest elections solo without an alliance.

Hari Chandra Chettri from Namthang Rateypani, Jigme Bhutia from Yuksom Tashiding, Yangthang Phip from Dhoj Limboo, Darmadin Pem from Dorjee Sherpa, Zoom Salghari from Kaushal Lohagun, Namchi - Mahesh Rai, Namcheybong-Severen Rai, Khamdong-Sumati Chettri, Upper Tadong- Rabi Gurung, Arithan- Risckis Pradhan, Gangtok- Dawcho Lepcha, Bhim Kumar Tamang- Upper Burtuk, Dzongu- Jorbu Lepcha, Sangha- Tsampo Narchu Lepcha.



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