Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reached Pakyong District Administrative Centre to file his nominatins for the upcoming Assembly elections for the Rhenock constituency.

The filing scheduled for March 27, comes as the final day for submitting nominatiojns draws to a close.

This move follows Tamang's strategic submission of his candidacy for the Soreng-Chakung constituency on March 26, which he lodged at the Soreng District Administration Centre. In a notable development, he concurrently announced his intent to contest from the Rhenock constituency, amplifying the stakes in the upcoming 11th Assembly Elections.

Earlier in the political arena, on March 21, Singtam Khamdong MLA MK Sharma made waves by aligning with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party. Joining him were retired Superintendent Engineer Sonam Dorjee Bhutia from Tathangchen and Tara Bhattarai, all bolstering the ranks of the SDF.

In a preceding pivotal moment on March 20, Sikkim witnessed significant shifts in its political landscape as several influential figures crossed party lines. Raju Basnett, former Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, Chewang Gyatso Bhutia, former Rural Development Department Secretary, Gopal Baraily, former MLA, Bharti Sharma, former SKM Working President, and Hemendra Adhikari, SDF party's CLC President, all threw their support behind the ruling SKM party.

Also read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and SDF Chief Pawan Chamling to file nominations on last day