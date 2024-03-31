Renowned politician, Pema Kinzang Bhutia, from Rinchenpong, has officially joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party.

Taking to social media platform, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wrote, "His alignment with the SKM party signifies a significant development, highlighting his confidence in the party's values and future vision. We warmly welcome him to our party and urge him to collaborate for the betterment of our state and its people".



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