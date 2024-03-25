The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party has announced its list of candidates for the upcoming elections, encompassing 32 legislative seats and one Lok Sabha constituency.

In a move signaling the party's commitment to representation and diversity, the candidate roster spans a range of constituencies, ensuring a broad reach and engagement with voters from diverse backgrounds. Among the notable contenders are TT Bhutia for Yuksom Tashiding, Bhim Hang Limboo for Yangthang, Sudesh Kumar Subba for Maneybomg Dentam, and Lok Nath Sharma for Geyzing-Burmiok, among others.

The announcement also underscores the party's strategy of fielding candidates with strong local ties and community support, aiming to resonate with constituents on grassroots issues and concerns. From Rinchenpong to Barfung, candidates have been selected with a keen eye on their potential to connect with voters and effectively address local challenges.

Meanwhile, Indra Hang Subba will be fighting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Of significant interest is the decision of Chief Minister PS Tamang to contest for re-election from his home constituency, Soren Chakung, reaffirming his commitment to serving his constituents and continuing the developmental agenda of the party. His candidacy symbolizes continuity and stability, crucial factors in the political landscape of Sikkim.

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