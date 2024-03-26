On the fourth day of nomination filing for the General Elections 2024 in Gangtok district, four individuals submitted their papers at the District Administrative Centre, today.

The name of the person who filed for the candidacy of 32 Sangha on the fourth day of nomination at the Office of Mr Tushar G Nikhare, Returning Officer for 32- Sangha Assembly Constituency is as follows:

1. Sonam Lama, Simick Duduling Gonpa, Simik, Gangtok District filed for the 32 Sangha Assembly Constituency from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party.



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Likewise, the names of persons who filed for the candidacy of Parliamentary Constituency on the fourth day of nomination at the Office of Mr Tushar G Nikhare, Returning Officer for 01- Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency are as follows:

1. Kharga Bahadur Rai, Sajong, Central Pendam, Pakyong District from Sikkim Republican Party.

2. Laten Tshering Sherpa, Rinchenpong, Soreng District as an independent candidate.

3. Shyamal Pal from Dara Gaon, Upper Tadong, Gangtok District as an independent candidate.

The last date for filling nominations for both Assembly Constituency and Parliamentary Constituency is March 27, 2024, with the process running from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.