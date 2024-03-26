On the fourth day of filing of nomination, two nomination papers were filed by two candidates at the office of Returning Officer at District Administrative Centre Namchi.

Both the nomination was filed in the office of Annapurna Alley, District Election Officer cum Returning Officer for 12 Melli Assembly Constituency (General).

The candidates who filed their nominations for 12 Melli AC were Rupen Karki, an Independent Candidate and Ganesh Kumar Rai, a Citizen Action Party (CAP).



Also Read: Manipur: Top tribal body ask arms holders of Kuki community not to submit weapons

After filing of their nomination, RO Ms Annapurna Alley also administered the oath of affirmation to them.

No other nomination was received for the remaining Assembly Constituencies under Namchi district.

It may be mentioned that the last day of filing of nomination is March 27, and the scrutiny of nomination and withdrawal of candidature will be done on March 28 and March 30, respectively.