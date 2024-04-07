Addressing an election rally in Rhenock, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president and Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, made a significant announcement regarding the future of Pakyong district. Tamang declared that Pakyong district would undergo comprehensive digitalization marking a significant step towards modernization and development in the region.

Tamang reflecting on the achievements of his tenure stated, "We have created two new districts during our tenure, Soreng and Pakyong. We consider it our responsibility to nurture and develop these districts and we are fortunate to be entrusted with this task."

Recalling his political journey, which began in 1994 from Chakung, Tamang stated the value of hard work and dedication. "I believe in the power of work. If we love our work and dedicate ourselves to it, success is inevitable," he said sharing anecdotes from his early political campaigns and transitions between constituencies.

Expressing confidence in the upcoming elections, Tamang said, "Today, there is competition in all 32 constituencies, but we have already won. The people of Sikkim have decided that the SKM party is the winner of this election. Our victory is assured because we have tirelessly served the people of Sikkim."

Highlighting the importance of safety and prosperity for the state, Tamang reiterated SKM's commitment to ensuring the well-being of Sikkim's citizens. "SKM party is the only party that will make Sikkim safe. Our victory is not just a political triumph; it is a victory for the people of Sikkim, especially the underprivileged," he said.

Revealing his candidacy for two constituencies, Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung, Tamang urged voters to recognize the potential of Pakyong to become the next Gangtok and stated the party's dedication to digitalizing the district.

Prem Singh Tamang took to social media to express his delight in attending the Vijayee Bhava;Jan Sabha held at Rorathang playground. In his post, Tamang stated the importance of unity and cooperation in the state's political landscape.

Since assuming power in 2019, Tamang's party has prioritized unity, effectively curbing divisive politics within the state. Tamang cautioned against succumbing to hollow assurances from other political factions, urging citizens to remain vigilant in their support of inclusive politics.

Tamang made a fervent appeal to voters to cast their valuable votes in support of the table lamp symbol, symbolizing the continuation of the state's journey towards progress and development. He promised to sustain and expand upon the significant strides made over the past five years with the trust and support of the citizens.

The Chief Minister pledged to work tirelessly to improve infrastructure, enhance opportunities and uplift every corner of the state for the benefit of all its inhabitants.