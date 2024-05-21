The Manipur Police have refuted reports suggesting that 75 Meira Paibis were rescued by Assam Rifles on May 16, asserting that no such operation took place.

An official clarification from the Manipur Police, based on a report submitted by the Officer-in-Charge of Nambol Police Station, details the actual events. According to the report, Meira Paibis from Leimaram Waroiching and nearby villages had been protesting since May 13, 2024, against the withdrawal of the 5/9 Gorkha Regiment from Waroiching. On May 16, around 5:00 to 7:00 PM, the villagers ended their protest and dispersed peacefully to safe areas in their villages.

The report further describes an unrelated incident on the same night. Around 10:00 PM, while a combined team of District Police was conducting checks at Ichum Kom Police post, unknown armed miscreants fired three rounds from Waroiching hill area towards the valley. About ten minutes later, another 7-8 rounds were fired from Agijang Hill towards the valley. Police personnel at Ichum Kom Junction responded by firing three rounds towards the hill.

At approximately 10:30 PM, a team from the 5/9 Gorkha Regiment, led by a Major and joined by officers from the 33 Assam Rifles, arrived at Ichum Kom Junction. Upon confirming the presence of 5-6 armed miscreants at Agijang Hill, the team fired about 15 rounds of Para illumination mortars towards the hill. The GR team stationed at Irengbam Awang Leikai IRB post also retaliated by firing some rounds, as documented in the Nambol Police Station report. The combined efforts of the 5/9 GR, 33 AR, and District Police brought the situation under control.

The Manipur Police clarified that the report of rescuing 75 women was inaccurate, as the protesters had already dispersed before the firing incident occurred.

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