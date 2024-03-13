The ruling BJP has announced the candidacy of Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, who will contest the East Tripura (ST) seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tripura has two seats including East and West Tripura seats.

Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma is the elder sister of Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who will be contesting from the BJP.



Also Read: Tripura: Pradyot to send his 'own people' to Delhi as MP to expedite Tipra accord

Earlier, Pradyot stated his intention to send his 'own people' to Delhi as Members of Parliament for Lok Sabha, emphasizing that this step would contribute to the fulfilment of their accord signed with the Central government.

Reports indicate that Kriti Singh, Pradyot's elder sister, who is married and settled in Jharkhand, returned to Tripura soon after the tripartite agreement between the Centre, Tripura Government, and Tipra Motha.

An indication of her involvement was evident on Monday last when Kirti Singh was seen on the dais with Pradyot during a party meeting in Khowai.