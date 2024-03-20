The ruling BJP may declare its candidate's name for the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency by tomorrow, where the bye-election will be held on April 19.

The 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency fell vacant after the demise of veteran politician and sitting MLA Surajit Datta.

The CPIM has fielded former MLA Ratan Das from this assembly constituency.



Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattachary said this after chairing an organizational meeting along with Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Lok Sabha West parliamentary constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder.



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In this meeting, BJP MLAs, BJP Mandal Presidents, and other leaders were present.

Later, speaking with reporters, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that following the Lok Sabha elections that will be held in two seats and the bye-election in Ramnagar AC, the Pradesh BJP held this organizational meeting.

“On 19th April, elections were held in the West parliamentary seat and also in the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency, and on 26th April in the East. Following these elections, we have formed various election teams and based on this election, we are holding a series of organizational meetings on how we can conduct this election, plans, and other strategies. We have also declared the candidate list. So we are confident of winning both the seats, and keeping this in front, we have undertaken a series of events including organizational meetings, campaigning, etc which has already started,” said the BJP leader.

He said that this morning he had a conversation with the BJP Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra and informed him that by tomorrow the candidate name for Ramnagar Assembly Constituency will be declared.