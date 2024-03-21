Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday said that the faith and confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure more than 400 seats this time in the Lok Sabha elections.



Dr. Saha said this after the Jan Sampark Abhiyan at booth numbers 10, 15, and 17 in the Kanchanmala area under the Golaghati (ST) constituency under Sepahijala District to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing Lok Sabha Polls.



He also met with the Karyakartas and office bearers at the party office in Golaghati during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan.



“The prosperity of every beneficiary is now PM Modi's guarantee. Today, I reached the house of Kanchanmala with this message from PM Modi. During the meeting with Karyakartas and office bearers at the party office, I encouraged them to work with more dedication to ensure BJP's win in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” said Dr. Saha.



Dr. Saha also emphasized that PM Modi always thinks about the people and works for overall development.



During the Jan Sampark, Dr. Saha also highlighted the development work that PM Modi has done for the welfare of the people and for the country.



“PM Modi is the guarantee of development and good governance of the nation. So today, I joined in this Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Kanchanmala Bazar in the Janajati area to spread the message of strengthening the hands of PM Modi by continuing the winning streak of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections. After seeing the faith & confidence of the people in Prime Minister Modi, I am sure that the BJP will secure more than 400 seats this time,” he added.