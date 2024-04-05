Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday criticized the opposition political parties for exploiting minority communities as vote banks by keeping them economically disadvantaged.



While attending a Padayatra at Rajnagar under the 7-Ramnagar Constituency, the Chief Minister emphasized that the people are well aware of Dipak Majumder, the BJP candidate in 7-Ramnagar, and his dedication to serving the community.



"He works tirelessly for the people, earning their trust and respect. BJP workers hold him in high regard, which is why the party has chosen him as a candidate and submitted his nomination papers. Dipak Majumder will fill the void left by the demise of Surajit Datta. Yesterday, during my visit here, it was evident that a significant number of minority community members reside here and they too have expressed their support for him. Today, we visited the homes of minority individuals to convey that PM Modi has sent us to seek blessings from them," he said.



Also Read: Tripura: CPIM's alliance with Congress is a survival tactic, claims BJP LS candidate Biplab Kumar Deb



Dr. Saha expressed confidence that people in the West Parliamentary seat and 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency are prepared to vote for BJP candidates.



"The opposition parties lack substance; they only spend time in the Congress or CPIM party offices. They have no time to set up banners or flags. What would they even write on those banners? They have no substantial issues. Mere photo campaigns won't suffice. BJP's campaign focuses on showcasing development works. We can confidently approach the people because we have tangible development initiatives. BJP's primary objective is to work for the people. A significant number of minority individuals support BJP. Under PM Modi's leadership, minorities have witnessed unprecedented development. We are committed to the socio-economic development of every religion and caste, introducing various schemes for their benefit," he added.