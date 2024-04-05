The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar seeking urgent action against Booth Level Officer (BLO) for allegedly violating of model code of conduct by reporting engaging in political campaigning for the BJP.

The letter written by Congress president Asish Kumar Saha who is also a candidate for INDI Bloc in West Parliamentary Constituency, has claimed that a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prasanta Singha Roy, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Booth No. 36 under 9-Banamalipur constituency.



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“Roy, a government official, has been actively involved in political campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contravening the MCC guidelines that mandate neutrality for officials during elections. As per the MCC guidelines, government officials are strictly prohibited from participating in any political campaigning or activities. Roy's involvement with the BJP's campaign is a clear breach of these rules and undermines the integrity of the electoral process”, he alleged in the letter.

Saha also requested the ECI for immediate investigation and appropriate disciplinary action against the BLO to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“Moreover, I kindly request that you provide me with a detailed report outlining the measures taken in response to this complaint”, the letter added.