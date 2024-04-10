The Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, Rajiv Kumar, demanding proper inquiry and action against the Sub-division Magistrate of Mohanpur in West District after he allegedly directed Congress workers to remove their hoardings in the vicinity of BJP's hoardings citing government’s property.

In the letter to ECI, Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said that Subash Datta, the SDM of Mohanpur under West District has been directing INC workers to remove INC's hoardings in the vicinity of BJP's hoardings on the Agartala-Khowai main road, particularly in Kalachara Chowmuhani.



Also Read: Tripura state electricity board allocates Rs 16 lakh funds for monsoon-proofing electricity infrastructure

“This action appears to be a direct violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Datta's justification that the area is government property does not hold ground, especially when BJP's hoardings remain untouched nearby. Such selective targeting of INC's hoardings while allowing BJP's hoardings to stand is a clear instance of harassment against INC workers, seemingly influenced by the party in power”, the letter of Saha reads who is also INDI bloc candidate for West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency.

Saha in his letter, demanded immediate action be taken to rectify this situation.

“If the location in question is indeed government property, then all political hoardings, including those of the BJP, should be removed promptly to ensure fairness and impartiality. This discriminatory behaviour against INC workers is unacceptable and undermines the principles of democracy. We trust that the Election Commission will investigate this matter thoroughly and immediately and take appropriate action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process”, he added.

