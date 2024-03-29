Tripura CPIM on Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Puneet Agarwal, requesting him to direct the competent police authority to take action against the BJP-backed miscreants who allegedly carried out desperate attacks on left leaders in the 14-Badharghat (SC) Assembly Constituency.

The letter, written by Leader of Opposition and CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, alleges that desperate attacks, particularly on left leaders in the Badharghat area (under 14-Badharghat (SC) Assembly Constituency) in Agartala, are being carried out by miscreants known to be followers of the ruling BJP.

"On March 27, 2024, at about 10:30 at night, the miscreants raided the house of Narayan Saha at Kanchanpalli near ONGC market. The miscreants extensively ransacked household articles inside the house. Narayan Saha's wife, aged about 70 years, his son Tarak Saha, and his son’s wife were severely beaten. When the frightened family members tried to approach the Amtali Police station for help, the miscreants chased them there and again beat them mercilessly in front of police," alleged Jitendra.

He further claimed in his letter that the hapless victims were prevented from going to the hospital for treatment, and lastly, they had to return home escorted by police without receiving any treatment. They were not allowed to lodge an FIR against the miscreants.

He said that in another incident on March 25th night, the house of Sadhan Basu, CPI(M) Dukli Sub-Divisional Committee member, and CITU leader, was stormed by a gang of miscreants known to be BJP supporters, who pelted his house with wine bottles for about an hour. The miscreants also did not spare the houses of his neighbors.

"The miscreants threatened him not to work for the party and CITU. Though his house is located very near to the Amtali PS, the police did not appear during the attack nor take any steps to apprehend the miscreants based on the FIR lodged by Basu the next day. It is unbelievable that such desperate attacks could take place without passive abetment from the local police. The Badharghat area has gained notoriety for such political violence against opposition supporters during the last six years because of the partisan role of the local police," the letter reads.

The CPIM leader also requested the CEO to direct the competent police authority to take action against the miscreants and arrest them immediately so that they cannot further disrupt the election atmosphere.