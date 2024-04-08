Tripura CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal demanding immediately stop of parochial use of Government schemes for political interest by the ruling BJP and to take appropriate action against BAC Chairperson of Hrishyamukh R.D. Block under South District.



In the letter, Chaudhury who is also leader of opposition said that since 4th April, 2024, Bakul Debi Debnath, BAC Chairperson of Hrishyamukh R.D. Block, along with local BJP leaders, have been distributing mosquito nets among the beneficiaries in various GPs (37-Hrishyamukh AC of 2-Tripura East (ST) PC) in presence of various Block officials and the physicians attached with Hrishyamukh Primary Health care.

He alleged that Debnath and the BJP leaders while distributing these Mosquito nets, are openly canvassing for the BJP among the beneficiaries.

“This is brazen violation of the Model code of conduct. The fact is that, about 11,000 Mosquito nets were procured by the Block Authority one and half month ago to prevent spread of malaria in the Block areas. Had the ruling BJP been respectful about the electoral norms and morality, these could have been distributed even prior to declaration of Lok Sabha election. On the other hand, if felt urgency to distribute these at the moment, for the fairness of electoral norms, this could have been done solely by the Block and Health Department Authorities devoid of any political personalities”, he said.

The CPIM leader further said that thus, the way these Mosquito nets are being distributed, it is understood that, they intentionally waited distribution of the nets till a month only to garner political benefit of the ruling BJP from these Government scheme.

“I strongly demand to immediately stop such parochial use of Government schemes for political interest by the ruling BJP and take appropriate action against Debnath. I am astonished to know, how the BDO of Hrishyamukh Block, who should have been aware of such restriction during MCC in force, could allow to undemocratic and unfair activities to take place for the electoral benefit of ruling BJP”, he added.

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