Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union president and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar to arrive in Tripura tomorrow to take part in the nomination filing rally of Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha, said former Minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Roy Barman said that Congress and INDIA bloc’s candidate Ashish Kumar Saha will file nomination papers for the West Parliamentary seat.

“All the Congress leaders and activists will gather in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan and a procession will move through different streets of the city (Agartala) before he (Ashish Saha) files his nomination. I request all students, youths, and mothers to bless our candidate. At 10 AM, the gathering will be held. Congress leader and youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar will attend the rally and will address the gathering. A large number of CPI (M) supporters and leaders will also take part in the procession of Congressmen before the submission of nomination,” he said.



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When asked about BJP candidate Biplab Deb’s filing of nominations after a rally which too will begin from the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan tomorrow, he said that a long time back, the party submitted a letter before the Returning Officer of the West Parliamentary seat, claiming a that when they submitted it, the West District Superintendent of Police and the Returning Officer were well aware that no other party gatherings would take place tomorrow.

“We have sent a list of star campaigners and we are confident that they will come,” he told reporters.