Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, held a roadshow in Agartala on Tuesday in support of the INDIA bloc's candidates.

The INDIA alliance candidates are Asish Kumar Saha of Congress, who will contest in the West Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha, and Ratan Das of CPIM, who will contest in the 7-Ramanagar by-election.

Priyanka, who arrived at MBB Airport, was received by AICC National Secretary Szarite Laitphlang and others.

During the event, Gandhi urged the people to cast their votes for the INDIA bloc's candidates, emphasizing the importance of their support in safeguarding the Constitution and democracy.



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She promised that the Congress and its allies would prioritize job creation, fair minimum support prices for agricultural produce, and welfare initiatives for women and all sections of society.

On X, Priyanka wrote, “Huge roadshow in Tripura West. The people of Tripura have decided that this time a government that guarantees education, health, employment, and justice will be formed”.

In another post, she wrote, “Today, I did a roadshow in Tripura West on the land of Maa Tripureshwari and met the brothers and sisters here. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the people about the five justices of Congress. Congress is coming to provide 30 lakh jobs, MSP to farmers, Rs 1 lakh annually to women, land to the landless, and free education to children till 12th standard”.

Earlier, Former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that despite logistical challenges and vehicle shortages, the party successfully conducted the roadshow from the airport to Durga Chowmuhani in the city.

During the rally, CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLAs Gopal Chandra Roy, Sudip Roy Barman, Birajit Sinha, AICC National Secretary Szarite Laitphlang and others were present.