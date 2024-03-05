As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, sought opinions from the party's senior leadership regarding contesting in the polls.

Today, Pradyot chaired a meeting with the party leadership at Manikya Enclave in Agartala.

Before the meeting, he, however, did not disclose any details to reporters but mentioned that just as it took 500 years for the government to establish the Ram Mandir, achieving their goals would also take time, but he affirmed his commitment.

Following the meeting, sources from the party informed India Today NE that discussions were held regarding the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, and opinions were sought from the senior leadership of the party to contest in the elections.



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"The meeting had a preliminary focus on discussions with the Central government and Lok Sabha. Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma briefed the party's highest body about the entire pact. Additionally, discussions took place about the next course of action in the coming days, including the Lok Sabha elections. Opinions were sought from the house regarding contesting in the polls, and we provided our free and frank opinions. The meeting also covered the list of candidates," said a leader close to Debbarma.

He further mentioned that the final outcome of the meeting is pending, but there seems to be a significant development, as otherwise, Tipra Motha would not be discussing the issue.

"There were several misconceptions among the leaders about certain issues, which were discussed and resolved," he added.