The Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, has announced the comprehensive schedule for the eagerly awaited 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The electoral process promises to be a celebration of democracy, marked by inclusivity, accessibility and a strong emphasis on empowering the youth.

Scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases across the nation, the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura will be held over two phases on April 19 and April 26, while Assam will witness polling in three phases on the same dates.

With a staggering 10.5 lakh polling booths established nationwide, the Election Commission reaffirms its commitment to providing a seamless voting experience for citizens. These booths are equipped with essential facilities, including ramps for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and assistance for pregnant women, ensuring inclusive participation for all segments of society.

One of the key highlights of this electoral process is the focus on engaging and empowering the youth, who represent the future torchbearers of democracy. With approximately 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group, concerted efforts have been made to amplify youth participation. Collaborations with icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkummar Rao, coupled with social media campaigns and radio engagement, aim to inspire and mobilize the youth to actively participate in shaping the nation's future.

Moreover, the significant growth in the gender ratio in electoral rolls underscores the importance of women's participation in the democratic process. Efforts to enhance inclusivity have led to over 85 lakh first-time women voters gearing up to exercise their constitutional right in this year's election.

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu, emphasized the Commission's commitment to conducting transparent, fair, and inclusive elections. They highlighted the unprecedented scale of the electoral management exercise, which aims to deliver a historic opportunity for Indians to express their will.