Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the three states of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya to ensure a peaceful result day with less than 24 hours to go before the counting of votes.

Fate of over 800 candidates who ran for 178 seats in the three states will be decided on March 2.

Special precautions are being taken, particularly in Tripura and Nagaland, where there have been several reports of violence during the polls. Tripura saw more violence after the polls, whereas Nagaland reported a number of violent incidents prior to them.

Tripura CEO Kiren Gitte is reviewing security preparedness on a war footing to ensure a peaceful counting day.

In the meantime, the vehicle arrangement for counting day has been announced by the Superintendent of Police of the South West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya.

The SP says that on March 2, traffic will be controlled; vehicles coming from Mawkyrwat will be diverted from Lad Sakwang (Mawkyrwat District Court) via Pyndensakwang-Sakwang to Jakrem, and entry from Lad Sakwang to the DC Office will be restricted.

Additionally, vehicles heading toward Mawkyrwat from Jakrem will be diverted from Lad Mawthawpdah (Jakrem) via Sakwang-Pyndensakwang to Mawkyrwat due to restrictions on Jakrem's entry into Laitlawsang.

Also read : Meghalaya election 2023: CM Conrad meets NEDA chief Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

According to Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Kohima Shanavas C, the following locations will be used to count votes for the Kohima District on March 2, 2023: 8 Western Angami A/C with 6 numbers at DB's Court of tables, 9 Kohima Town A/C with 8 tables at DPDB Hall, 10 Northern Angami-1 A/C with 5 tables at DRDA Conference Hall 7, 11 Northern Angami-II A/C with 6 tables at Pensioner's Building 1st Floor, 14 Southern Angami-I A/C with 5 tables at DC's Conference Hall, and 15 Southern Angami-II A/C with 5 tables at DC's Conference Hall.

All Kohima District candidates have been informed, according to a DIPR report, that according to the law, counting agents must be appointed on Form 18, one for each counting table and one for the Returning Officer Table with the relevant Returning Officers.

In addition, it was requested that candidates be aware that the 100-meter area surrounding the counting center will be designated as a "pedestrian zone" and that vehicles will not be permitted there. It also stated that only the candidate, his election agent, and counting agents he has appointed, as well as anyone else, who carries a valid photo identification card from the Election Commission, District Election Officer, or Returning Officer, will be permitted to cross the first security ring cordon.

In addition, the information stated that, with the exception of official recordings made by appointed individuals, no personal items, such as cell phones or cameras, are permitted in the counting hall. Items of this kind should be left at the counter if they are brought in.

Also read : Nagaland election 2023: ECI orders repolling in four polling booths