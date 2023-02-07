Training guns at the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 7 accused Congress party of playing with the emotions of the people of Tripura with no sign of development in the state during their rule.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing at the Vijay Sankalp rally held at Bagbassa Assembly constituency, Tripura on February 7, when he made a scathing attack on Congress and the Communist party.



Hitting out at Congress, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the country saw rampant corruption during Congress rule and yet the party continues to slam BJP who has done a lot in the last five years of their rule in Tripura.



“Congress is only playing with your emotions. There was a time when the party was marred with series of corruption. That is their identity. That is how the country identified the party”, said Yogi Adityanath.



The UP CM further claimed, “Congress even raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram. They have always played with the emotions of the people of the country. Now, when BJP is doing good, Congress is now playing divisive politics”.



“BJP has always forwarded Narendra Modi’s ideology of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Under Modi ji’s leadership, Tripura has seen major developments whether it be in the education sector, technology or women. With your support, BJP will be able to deliver more in the coming years,” concluded Yogi Adityanath.



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