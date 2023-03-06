Manik Saha is set to continue as Tripura chief minister even as a section of the newly elected legislators were in favour of his replacement by Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, who has won as an MLA.

The meeting of the BJP legislature party that was held this evening has unanimously elected Dr Manik Saha as the leader of the house and to continue as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura.

The announcement was made followed by the meeting of all the newly elected MLAs at the party's election office.

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The meeting was chaired by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, NE BJP coordinator Sambit Patra and Minister of Transport, Excise & Fisheries of Assam, Parimal Suklabaidya.

The Chief Minister will meet the Governor of Tripura Satya Deo Narayan Arya to stake a claim for the formation of the new government.

Dr Saha and his new cabinet will be sworn in on March 08 next during a grand event at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

After a long meeting with the MLAs, Parimal Suklabaidya said, “In this BJP legislature party, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik has proposed the name of Dr Manik Saha as the Chief Minister of state and all the elected MLAs have unanimously elected Dr Manik Saha as the Chief Minister”.