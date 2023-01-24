Soon after the announcement of the poll scheduled for the Assembly election in the state, the Tripura Police registered as many as 14 cases of violence and apprehended around 12 persons, said a senior police official.

The senior police official, who didn’t wish to be quoted, said that as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), we have intensified our security to play a neutral role without biasness or partisan attitude.

“With the announcement of the poll by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the state, we have registered as many as 14 cases since January 18 from various political parties including from BJP. While we have arrested around 12 persons and also served notices to some people to appear before the police”, the official added.

The official further said that senior police officials have strictly directed all the Officer-in charges, Sub-divisional police officers, and Superintendent of Police across the state to follow the direction of the Zero poll violence mission which was introduced by ECI.

“We have also directed all the police personnel to play a partisan and biasness and neutral role”, the cop told this publication.

He also further informed that the police along with CAPF have started intensive vehicle checking across the state and at all the entry points.

“We have also set up Naka checking points across the state and in all the entry points. We have also started preventive detentions and keeping a close eye on the movement of suspicious people and also we are monitoring the activities of the leaders of all the political parties and their movements. The Police are working day and night to maintain the peaceful environment and to conduct the poll-free, fair and violence free”, he said.

When asked about Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), the police official said, “So far 200 companies of CAPF arrived in Tripura for poll while our demand was 400 companies. More personnel are arriving which will be deployed across 60 assembly constituencies”.

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