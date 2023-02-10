Of the total 259 candidates contesting in the upcoming Tripura assembly polls, 45 (17 per cent) are crorepatis including 17 (31 per cent) from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nine (21 per cent) from TIPRA Motha, seven (16 per cent) from Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M], six (46 per cent) from the Congress and four (14 per cent) from Trinamool Congress (TMC), according to a report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister Dr Manik Saha and TIPRA Motha nominee Abhinit Sarkar are the top three candidates having the highest declared assets worth Rs. 15 crores, Rs. 13 crores and Rs. 12 crores, respectively.

Also Read: Meet Tripura's poorest MLA aspirant with a net worth of Rs 700

Whereas, independent candidates Hiramuni Debbarma, Nagendra Chandra Shil and Mridul Kanti Sarkar are the top three candidates having the lowest assets worth Rs. 700, Rs.1,200 and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

On the other hand, Hiramuni Debbarma, an independent candidate from Mandwai Bazar (ST) constituency in the west Tripura district, has the lowest assets of Rs 700, says the ADR report.

Nagendra Chandra Shill from the Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar constituency who is an independent candidate has assets of Rs 1200.

Mridul Kanti Sarkar of Badharghat(SC) constituency who is an independent candidate has assets of Rs 2000.

There are 9 candidates with assets worth Rs 5 crore or more, and 20 candidates with assets worth more than Rs 2 crore or more.