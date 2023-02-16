Urging voters to vote in the Tripura Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, JP Nadda, on February 16 said that each vote will count towards continuing in the journey of good governance.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, '' I urge all the voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for the Tripura assembly elections.

Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development & will prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption- free Tripura''.

I urge all the voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for the Tripura assembly elections.



Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development & will prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption- free Tripura. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 16, 2023

Besides Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also urged to voters to exercise their franchise in the state Assembly election.

''Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I especially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,'' PM Modi tweeted.

On the other hand, Shah urged voters to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed.

Coming to candidates participating in the Assembly election, around 310 candidates were nominated among them around 19 nominations were rejected while around 32 nominations were withdrawn, and lastly, 259 candidates are in the fray.

Among these 259 candidates 28 are from All Indian Trinamool Congress, 55 from BJP, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, Tipra Motha fielded 42 candidates, 43 from CPI (M), 1 each from CPI, CPI (M)L, AIFB, TSP, RSP, 7 from other unrecognized party and 58 others from Independent party.



In this election, as many as 28 lakh 13 thousand voters would exercise their franchise in around 3, 337 polling stations across the state.

This time around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote today.

Also read: Tripura Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi urges youths of state to exercise their franchise