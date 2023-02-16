Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 urged youths of Tripura to exercise their franchise in the state Assembly election 2023.

He also urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

''Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I especially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,'' PM Modi tweeted.

Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the people of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed.

“Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly,” he wrote on Twitter.

Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly.



Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2023

It is worth mentioning that in the Tripura Assembly election 2023, around 14,000 Bru voters will cast their votes for the first time on February 16.

As per Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Ushajen Mog around 13, 949 people from the newly settled Bru Community were enrolled in the electoral roll and these tribal people are settled in 12 locations in four districts of Tripura.

Meanwhile, the voting process has at 7 AM and as many, as 310 candidates were nominated among them around 19 nominations were rejected while around 32 nominations were withdrawn, and lastly, 259 candidates are in the fray.

Among these 259 candidates 28 are from All Indian Trinamool Congress, 55 from BJP, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, Tipra Motha fielded 42 candidates, 43 from CPI (M), 1 each from CPI, CPI (M)L, AIFB, TSP, RSP, 7 from other unrecognized party and 58 others from Independent party.



In this election, as many as 28 lakh 13 thousand voters would exercise their franchise in around 3, 337 polling stations across the state.

This time around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote today.

Also read: Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Over 14,000 Bru voters to cast their votes for first time