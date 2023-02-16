With polling picking up pace in Tripura, 51.42 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm as per Election Commission data.

Stray incidents of violence have been reported in some polling booths in Tripura even though voting is underway for 60-Assembly seats amidst heavy security deployment.

After casting vote in Agartala, Former Chief Minister Sarkar said he has received information that at Bhabanipur, Nidaya, KK Nagar, and Nirbhoypur under Dhanpur Assembly Constituency polling agents of Left Front were not allowed to enter the polling stations and whoever has entered, has came under attack and throw them outside the polling stations.

“Voters started mobilizing. In many places, BJP-backed miscreants tried to prevent the voters. From Agartala, we immediately informed Chief Electoral Officer and said he is taking up the matter. We tried to contact the Additional Returning Officer (AROs) but were unable to connect with him at the same time another AROs said they can’t handle such small things as he is in the strong room. So the point is at morning why he is in a strong room in the morning”, alleged Sarkar.

He said that wherever voters are facing obstacles, are protesting and blockading roads, chanting slogs.

“In parts of Udaipur, Belonia such incidents are taking place. But this all is proving again that BJP is scared and people will not allow such thing time”, he added.



Also read : Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: 40 per cent voter turnout recorded till 12 pm