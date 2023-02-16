Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma on February 16 cast his vote in Agartala’s Prafulla Chandra School polling station.

Jishnu Dev Varma is contesting for the state Assembly elections from Charilam seat.



Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, deputy speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen and BJP candidate from Banamalipur Rajiv Bhattacharjee were among the first to cast their votes among the top leaders.



Voting for the 60-member Assembly constituencies begun at 7 am on February 16. A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in fray. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 urged youths of Tripura to exercise their franchise in the state Assembly election 2023.



He also urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

''Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I especially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise,'' PM Modi tweeted.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the people of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed.



“Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly,” he wrote on Twitter.

Over 28.14 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, with 14,15,233 male voters, 13,99,289 female voters, and 62 third-party voters among them, according to the Election Commission. At 3,337 polling places, the vote is already being counted.

For the elections, adequate security measures have been put in place. There are 97 police stations in the state that are all run by women. There are 94,815 18- to 19-year-old voters and 6,21,505 22- to 29-year-old voters. With 9,81,089 registered voters, the 40-59 age group casts the most votes.



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