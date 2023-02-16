Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed.



Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah wrote, “Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly”.

Urging our sisters and brothers of Tripura to cast their vote to ensure that a development-oriented government is formed and the era of peace and progress that has already started continues smoothly.



Come out and vote for a prosperous Tripura. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2023

Voting for 60 Assembly seats kickstarted at 7 am on February 16 with lot of enthusiasm witnessed among voters as few reached polling stations at 5.30 am to cast their vote.



Among these 259 candidates 28 are from All Indian Trinamool Congress, 55 from BJP, 13 from Congress, 6 from IPFT, Tipra Motha fielded 42 candidates, 43 from CPI (M), 1 each from CPI, CPI (M)L, AIFB, TSP, RSP, 7 from other unrecognized party and 58 others from Independent party.



In this election, as many as 28 lakh 13 thousand voters would exercise their franchise in around 3, 337 polling stations across the state.



This time around 80,000 new voters were enrolled in the final electoral rolls of Tripura who will cast their vote today.

In this election 11, 000 women enrolled their names this time.



Apart from these 77 numbers of transgender will cast their vote which was earlier around 46.

It is noteworthy, that more than 14,000 Bru voters will be casting their votes for the first time in this Assembly elections.



Also read : Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Polling for 60 seats begins at 7 am