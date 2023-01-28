Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released candidate lists for the Tripura Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 16.

''A total of 48 seats were declared today. While the rest 12 seats will be declared soon,'' said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while releasing the candidate list.

Patra also informed that the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali constituency.

''On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma will contest from Charilam constituency, MP and MoS Pratima Bhoumik will contest from the Dhanpur constituency,'' he added.

He further added that out of 48 candidates on the first list, 11 are women.

Earlier, speaking to the media Rajib Bhattacharjee had said that the saffron party would file nominations for all 60 constituencies in the state.

The state president also claimed that discussions regarding alliance or seat sharing with TIPRA Motha and the alliance partner IPFT were still ongoing.

Notably, parties still have one day to submit their nomination. Because of this, supporters at the grassroots level of the party are questioning why the BJP's candidate list is taking so long to be finalized.

On January 27, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) met to finalize the tickets for the Tripura assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP's state in charge Mahesh Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb presided over the meeting.

List of candidates announced by BJP for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

List of candidates announced by BJP for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

List of candidates announced by BJP for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

List of candidates announced by BJP for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Also read:Tripura Polls 2023: BJP likely to announce their candidate list on January 28