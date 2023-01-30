Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 expressed confidence that BJP would win with a landslide victory as it will grab more seats as compared to 2018.

Sarma said this while interacting with the media after he arrived in Agartala on January 30 to accompany Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha during nomination filing.

''We took a decision to fight elections alone in the state for the unity in Tripura. IPFT has been with us and this time also they are with us. There is no doubt in saying that BJP will form the government in Tripura. I want to say that we win more seats than what we won in 2018,'' he said while speaking to reporters.

When asked about that how the Assam CM sees the political scene as compared to 2018, Sarma replied, '' See, in 2018 there was a rule of fear in the entire state. But in 2023 there is peace and the people will vote for peace again''.

''I can tell you that results will be better from the previous polls,'' he added.

While commenting on CPI(M) and Congress, Sarma sarcastically said that when zero is added with another zero the result comes to zero.

''In the entire country, Congress is zero and as well as CPI(M). So, whenever we added zero with another zero, the result comes zero,'' he said.

Recently, the saffron party released a list of 48 candidates for the 60 assembly seats in the state for the upcoming Tripura elections.

As per the list, Chief Minister Manik Saha has been fielded as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali.

Also read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha releases final list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls