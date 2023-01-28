Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 released its second list of candidates for the Tripura Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 16.

Till now a total of 54 seats were declared today while the remaining will be declared soon.

As per the second list, Binod Debbarma will contest from Simma (ST), Tarit Debbarma from Mandaibazar (ST), Ram Prasad Paul from Suryamaninagar, Bikash Debbarma from Krishnapur (ST), Ashim Tripura from Karbook (ST) and Braja Lal Tripura from Karmachhara (ST).

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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from the Town Bordowali constituency.

'On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma will contest from the Charilam constituency, MP and MoS Pratima Bhoumik will contest from the Dhanpur constituency.

This time out of 54 candidates on the first list, 11 are women.

Earlier, speaking to the media Rajib Bhattacharjee had said that the saffron party would file nominations for all 60 constituencies in the state.

On January 27, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) met to finalize the tickets for the Tripura assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP's state in charge Mahesh Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb presided over the meeting.