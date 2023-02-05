Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Pujan Biswas, who will contest in this upcoming election in Tripura, has lashed out at the BJP for not carrying out any development work in 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency which shares the international border with Bangladesh.

Pujan, who is a renowned advocate, is contesting from the 7 Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in Agartala on behalf of Trinamool Congress.

Pujan claimed that during door to door campaign, he has been receiving huge support.

"We are holding the door to door from morning to evening and receiving huge responses from people. And people are angry with the BJP government as no such work has been done in the 7 Ramnagar assembly constituency. These all are backward areas. BJP government didn't work for them starting from road, drain and etc. When we are meeting people they are expressing their anger. I have promised to fulfill their demands", he said.

On threats, Pujan said they have registered a complaint with the CEO and have assured them that such kind of incidents will not happen.

"In many places flags, and festoons of our party were destroyed. We have identified some persons engaged with this work", he said.

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