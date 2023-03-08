The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after emerging victorious in Tripura has added several new young faces to the state cabinet and one of them is the party's Janajati Morcha President Bikash Debbarma.

Debbarma, who is 53-year-old has won the election from Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in the Khowai district and is a resident of North Maharanipur in the Teliamura sub-division under the district.

His father Suresh Debbarma is a retired central government official who used to work in Post Office while his mother is a retired teacher.

Earlier, Bikash had served as BAC chairman of Mungiakami RD Block in Khowai district in 2018 and also contested in the Lok Sabha election in the year 2014.

Till the Assembly election of 2023, he served as the state president of BJP Janajati Morcha.

“I am feeling very good. I was not expected that I will be a Minister and it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi I am here now. I am here now because of my hard work at my party. Since my childhood I was engaged with politics,'' Bikash said after he was inducted as minister in the cabinet.

''I have never changed my party. I was a BJP karyakarta and still working as a BJP karyakarta,” he added.

Also read: Tripura: Alliance on cards? TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma likely to meet Amit Shah on March 8