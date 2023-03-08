TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Manikya Debbarma will likely meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 8 once the swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha as chief minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term gets over.

Pradyot had stated that he would probably meet the Union Home Minister at a rally on March 7. During the tally, the TIPRA Motha chief had stated in a speech that talks would focus on finding a constitutional solution to the demands.

In the meantime, Pradyot had stated, prior to his return to Agartala from Guwahati, "We want a honoranle constitutional solution." After that, we will consider the government when discussions about a constitutional solution take place.

“We will be treated in the same manner as IPFT, which abandoned their own people for the portfolio and power, if we become ministers and sit in the government without working for our community. We desire dignity and respect. They should restart the way Delhi called us before the election. We need an established arrangement. We will consider sitting in government after discussing the constitutional solution, Pradyot told reporters.



Pradyot responded, "The Assam Chief Minister has called me and held a meeting with us, and I understand his point and he should also understand my point," when asked if he had met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Not MLAs, but solutions for our community. If they agree with our constitutional solution, the alliance won't be possible.

Also read : Tripura: Without constitutional solution, will not sit in government, says TIPRA Motha chief