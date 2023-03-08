Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Dr Manik Saha on March 8 took oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for the second term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The oath ceremony was held at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, and BJP's senior leaders like Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, and several CMs of BJP-ruled states were present on the occasion.

On March 6, Saha staked a claim to form the government after he was selected unanimously by the newly elected BJP MLA in the state. Additionally, the other MLAs also took an oath of office today.

In the recently concluded Assembly election, the Saffron party won 32 seats out of 60 with a vote share of around 39 per cent. On the other hand, Tipra Motha came out as the second largest party securing 13 seats.

It is worth mentioning that Saha was made the Chief Minister of the state in 2022 replacing Biplab Deb, just a few months before the election. He joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Congress.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

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