Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on February 1 claimed he is more than 100 per cent sure that BJP would form government again in the poll-bound state.

CM Dr Saha who was in a door-to-door campaign with BJP candidate Papia Datta in 6-Agarala Assembly Constituency has claimed that people are happy with the BJP government in the state and in central.

“Our General Secretary of BJP Papia Datta is contesting from 6-Agartala Assembly Constituency and her victory is confirmed as she has the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For her today we are holding this door-to-door campaign. We are receiving a huge response and people accepting us and blessing us”, said CM.

However, he claimed that Papia is a very good, genuine woman and an active karyakarta.

“Now people are waiting for the voting day to excise their franchise for BJP. BJP which is in power in centre and in the state too, has been working for the poor people. People are happy with this work and which indicated that BJP will form government again”, added CM.

On January 22, claimed that people are happy with the work of the BJP government in Tripura and he was getting huge responses from the people during door to door campaign.

As the election commission of India has already announced the dates for the Tripura poll, Dr. Saha had begun his door-to-door campaign in his 8-Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency.

“During door to door campaign I have observed one thing people are happy with this government and with this party. They have trust and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the coming days we have to work more to move the state forward. Development is the main aim following which our party and government are working. People have faith in us and everyone is happy,” he added.

Also read: Release pending cash and rations for inmates: Brus to state government