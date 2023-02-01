The Internally Displaced Bru people (IDBP) living in camps in the Kanchanpur sub-division of North district in Tripura, has demanded to release pending relief ration, and cash dole which were halted since December last year.

In a letter to the North district magistrate, Bruno Msha, general secretary of Mizoram Bru Displaced People Forum (MBDPF) has written that the cash dole has been pending from January (2022) to January (2023).

"Such a long gap of non-distribution of cash-dole has badly affected the inmates, especially those who are not yet given plots and received the resettlement package. Due to the non-issuance of cash dole, they have to die without a tablet of medicine. Pregnant women and lactating mothers could not get sufficient diet: parents could not send their children to School and could not provide them a square meal, Many students who are studying in local private Schools will not be allowed to sit for forthcoming mid-term/annual examinations as they are unable to pay their due", the letter reads.

He also said in the meantime, such a long delay in disbursement of cash-dole has made the resettlement process impediment since the Head of the Family (HOF) could not visit approved locations on the spot to choose for their resettlement due to financial constraints.

"In addition to this, the delay in distribution of relief rations from December(2022) and January (2023) for four relief camps of Naisingpara, Ashapara, Hazacherra, and Nobojoypara under Kanchanpur Sub-Division creates the problem like adding the salt into the wound", it reads.

"It is my fervent appeal to your benign self to pay attention and release funds to the sub-divisional administration to distribute all the pending cash dole and rations immediately," he requested.

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