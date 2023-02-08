Accusing Congress of facilitating infiltration in India, Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 7 appealed voters to vote in favour of BJP so that deposit of Congress and CPIM forfeited in the 2023 Assembly election of Tripura.



CM Adityanath said this during campaigning of BJP candidate Sudhangsu Das at Fatikroy Assembly Constituency in Dhalai district.



“During Congress time, huge illegal infiltration took place. This party has facilitated the infiltration in India. During their time there were no safety, animals especially cattle smuggling used to happen and nobody could enjoy the benefits of the government. This is the power of double engine government that developments are taking place across the Northeast region”, said Yogi.



He claimed Congress never understand the feeling of Tripura.



“Because of Congress, CPIM ruled the state for more than 25 years. Congress also ruled the state for a long time. But never worked to understand the feelings of Tripura and allowed infiltration, the state deprived of development, no connectivity was there”, he said.



Appealing to voters to vote for BJP, Yogi said, “In this people have to vote for BJP so that deposit of Congress and CPIM forfeited. Safety of country can only do by BJP, PM Modi”.



The CM further claimed that each and every person of Tripura enjoyed the benefits of double-engine government.

“At first the law and order were restored under the BJP government in Tripura and put a stop on violence, religious places are now safe, women are safe, women police stations were set up, and 33% reservation for women”.



Also read : Tripura saw massive development under BJP rule: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh