Political violence in the poll-bound Tripura has not stopped despite the deployment of tight security as around seven persons were injured after BJP and CPIM workers clashed in Melaghar under the Sepahijala district.

On February 10 during campaigning around seven people from both CPIM and BJP were injured in the incident at Melaghar. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area.

According to the details of the incident, CPIM candidate Shyamal Chakraborty went out of the door-to-door campaign this morning. But at that time, BJP-backed miscreants started using slang for the candidate. Following this a scuffle between them took place.

At least five CPIM workers and two BJP workers were injured in the incident. Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Firefighters rescued the injured and brought them to Sonamura sub-district hospital. But as the conditions of some of them are critical, the doctor on duty referred them to GB Hospital.

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The CPIM leaders have also alleged that BJP workers all of a sudden launched an unprovoked attack on the CPIM candidates and workers all of a sudden.

On the other hand, BJP workers have claimed that after the CPIM candidate came for the door-to-door campaign, people asked them where they were for five long years in the state.

“During the Corona pandemic, people faced various problems including financial shortages. Why didn't CPIM come forward to help at that time? And as soon people have said this, a miscreant named Zakir Hossain who was with the CPIM candidate and his associates attacked BJP workers”, one BJP leader said.

The BJP workers have also alleged that during the attack the candidate of CPIM did not obstruct his workers.

Later, the police were informed to get rid of them. Meanwhile, one worker named Abul Hossain was seriously injured. The police are investigating the incident by deploying paramilitary forces in the area.