In a new political twist, ahead of the forthcoming assembly election, CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali is likely to join the ruling BJP while former minister and senior minority Congress leader Billal Miah is all set to join TIPRA Motha.

Sources from CPIM have claimed that the trouble in CPIM started brewing soon after the declaration of the candidate lists for the ensuing assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Moboshar who won the last 2018 Assembly election from the Kailashahar assembly constituency in Unakoti district, will not contest as the seat was kept reserved for Congress candidate Birajit Sinha after CPIM and Congress came to an understanding of seat sharing.

Also Read: Tripura: IPFT suspends its general secretary for his alleged involvement in anti party activities

Though India Today NE couldn’t connect Ali on the issue, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury has admitted the fact that MLA Ali is joining BJP.

“We have also heard about the news and we inquired about it which came out as true. This is very unfortunate that Moboshar Ali who was an active leader of CPIM and had served as MLA has joined the BJP. Because of the current political situation and to save the democracy we had a seat adjustment with Congress and after consulting with him we have kept this seat left for a Congress candidate. He himself said that to restore democracy he will not contest this time. But what we have seen is that he changed his mind completely which is really very unfortunate”, said the CPIM state committee secretary.

Claiming that no one will support this step of Moboshar, Jitendra said, “No one will support it. It’s true that we could not give him a ticket this time but the outburst was not expected”.

He however said such steps would not harm the strategy of CPIM and Congress.

Though no one could say about the decision of the former minister Billal Miah, sources have confirmed that Miah is all set to join Tipra Motha.

However, state Congress leaders have no such input about the changing camp of Mia.